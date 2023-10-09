TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised TTEC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

TTEC Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. TTEC has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in TTEC by 73.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TTEC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

See Also

