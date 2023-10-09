TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTMI. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

TTMI stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $238,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $238,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,636.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,400.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $750,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 202,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 272,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

