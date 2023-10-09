Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TWO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.19.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TWO opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.98%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

