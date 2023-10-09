U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $54.08 on Thursday. U-Haul has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.00.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.16). U-Haul had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U-Haul will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its position in U-Haul by 429.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in U-Haul by 42.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in U-Haul by 55.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

