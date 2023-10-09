Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. 3,644,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,384,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.