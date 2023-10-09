Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UCTT. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,544,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 527,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,600,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after acquiring an additional 298,675 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 162,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

