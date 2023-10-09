UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $92.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

In other news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $272,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,391,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

