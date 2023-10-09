UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of UNF opened at $157.70 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.20 and its 200 day moving average is $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UniFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

