Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 467,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $48.08. 259,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,903. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

