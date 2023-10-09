Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Union Pacific by 46.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 666,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $137,241,000 after buying an additional 211,611 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $202.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.80 and a 200-day moving average of $207.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

