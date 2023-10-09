Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Unisys Stock Performance

NYSE UIS opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Unisys has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 4,490.20% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. Unisys’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

Unisys Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Unisys during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 20.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 102,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Unisys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,883,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,889 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 27.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 799,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Unisys by 3.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,097,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

