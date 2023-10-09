Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Unisys Stock Performance
NYSE UIS opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Unisys has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.40.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 4,490.20% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. Unisys’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unisys
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Eli Lilly, McKesson, Novartis Flash Promising Chart Action
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Obesity Drug Boom, Split Make This Stock a Heavy Bargain
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Will BYD Leave Tesla In The Dust In EV Sales?
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.