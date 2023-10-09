United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.26.

NYSE:UPS opened at $154.27 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.11. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 560,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,410,000 after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

