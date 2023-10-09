United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of USLM stock opened at $211.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.12. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $226.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.76.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total value of $106,977.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

