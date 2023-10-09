Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 4th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,141,289.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

