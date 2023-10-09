Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Univest Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Univest Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Univest Financial

Univest Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $508.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 20.85%. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 141.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.