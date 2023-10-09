Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 59.49%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

About Upland Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Upland Software by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also

