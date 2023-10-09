USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho downgraded USA Compression Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

USAC stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 845.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

