V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $15.74. 792,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,106. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

V.F. Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.