V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $413.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.64 and a 200-day moving average of $364.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.38 and a 52 week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

