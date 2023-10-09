V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.44%.

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

