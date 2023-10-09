V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.42.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

ES opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

