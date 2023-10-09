V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 296.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 287,815 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 40.0% in the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

KDP opened at $30.07 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.44%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.