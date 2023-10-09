V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $165,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

