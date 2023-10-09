V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Up 0.9 %

Xylem stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

