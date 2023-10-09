V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.