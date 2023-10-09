V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 194 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $882.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $873.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $873.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.30. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $916.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.