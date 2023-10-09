V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NVR by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total value of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $6,049.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6,158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,983.53. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $123.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

