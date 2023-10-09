V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 864.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 420,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,658,000 after buying an additional 377,207 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2,373.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,154,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $88.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

