V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.