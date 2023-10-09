V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $836.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $847.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $814.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $781.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.91.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

