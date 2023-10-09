V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,748 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,941 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in HP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of HP by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 172,710 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,243 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,272 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,468,003 shares of company stock worth $388,586,772 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $25.62 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

