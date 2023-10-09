V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.87.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

DFS opened at $88.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.