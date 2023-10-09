V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:STT opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

