V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $213.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.93. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.01.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

