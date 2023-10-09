V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Nucor by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nucor by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

NYSE NUE opened at $157.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

