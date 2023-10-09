V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after buying an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

