Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

