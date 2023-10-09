Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $77,450,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $154.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,865. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.