Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.77. 573,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

