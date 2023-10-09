Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Increased by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 374,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,258. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

