Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VSS stock opened at $104.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

