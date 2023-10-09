Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $64,318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 314.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,736,000 after acquiring an additional 855,867 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

