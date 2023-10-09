Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VGLT opened at $53.25 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

