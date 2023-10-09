Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $211.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

