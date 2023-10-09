Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 17.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.72. 1,386,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

