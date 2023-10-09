Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1,031.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 409.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

VFMV stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.22. 982 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.4191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

