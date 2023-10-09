Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
In other Veracyte news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $38,000.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
