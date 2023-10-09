Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VBTX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.38.

Veritex stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.44. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 19.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

