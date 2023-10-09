Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
VIA stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $38.10.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $91.40 million for the quarter.
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
