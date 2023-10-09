Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

VIA stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $91.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Via Renewables by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Via Renewables by 7.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

