Viad (NYSE:VVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Viad stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $537.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Viad has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viad will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Viad by 733.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

